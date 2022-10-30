Missing students rescued in Salem

Five students, who went missing, have been rescued by the police. Four students studying in class VIII and one student in class X at a government school in Reddiyur had gone missing from Friday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students called their parents and said they were going and not to search for them. The Alagapuram police registered a case and searched for the boys, and on Saturday evening, the five students asked for a job at a hotel in Karur district.

The hotel owner alerted the local police and the police inquired and informed the Alagapuram police. The police went to Karur and rescued the students and handed them over to their parents on Sunday.

Police seize ganja in train

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a tip-off, Salem railway police checked the Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express train at Salem Railway Junction on Sunday and found two bags in the unreserved coach. While the police checked the bag, they found 4.5 kg of ganja in it and seized it. The police registered a case.

Police arrest a woman

On Saturday, two class X students residing at Deevattipatti entered into a quarrel when they were playing in their neighbourhood. They reportedly attacked each other.

Later, one of the boys told this incident to his mother M. Manimegalai. Irked over this, she went to the other boy’s house and attacked him using an iron rod. In the attack, the boy suffered head injuries and was admitted to the hospital. The Deevattipatti police registered a case and arrested Manimegalai and remanded her in prison.