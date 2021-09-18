Missing NEET aspirant surrenders

NAMAKKAL

18 September 2021 23:36 IST

A National Eligibility cum Entrance Test aspirant, who went missing from her residence after taking the examination, surrendered before the Theni police, said Saroj Kumar Thakur, Superintendent of Police, here on Saturday.

The girl from Namagiripettai near Rasipuram reportedly went missing on September 17. She had attended the recently held NEET examination. The girl’s parents petitioned the Namagiripettai police. Mr. Thakur said special teams that were on the look out for the girl went to districts in west zone as part of the search.

However, the girl surrendered at the Uthampalayam police station, Theni. Further investigation was on, he added.

Advertising

Advertising