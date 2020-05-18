Missing man found murdered

Erode

18 May 2020 19:02 IST

A 35-year-old man, who went missing on May 16, was found murdered and his body found at a well in Modakurichi block here on Monday.

The police said that Prabhu of Dindigul is involved in robbery and burglary and many cases were pending against him in Dindigul and also in Erode. He married Sangeetha a few years ago and has three children and is living at Muthugoundanpalayam village. The police said that he used for enter into altercations with local people frequently and had a dispute with Sangeetha’s father also.

On Saturday, he informed Sangeetha that he is going to work, but did not return home. She searched for him and later lodged a complaint with the Modakurichi police. On Monday morning, villagers found a body floating in the well located outside the village and alerted the police. Injuries were found in the body as the police said that he was murdered. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

