Missing man found murdered

A 35-year-old man, who went missing on May 16, was found murdered and his body found at a well in Modakurichi block here on Monday.
The police said that Prabhu of Dindigul is involved in robbery and burglary and many cases were pending against him in Dindigul and also in Erode. He married Sangeetha a few years ago and has three children and is living at Muthugoundanpalayam village. The police said that he used for enter into altercations with local people frequently and had a dispute with Sangeetha’s father also.
On Saturday, he informed Sangeetha that he is going to work, but did not return home. She searched for him and later lodged a complaint with the Modakurichi police. On Monday morning, villagers found a body floating in the well located outside the village and alerted the police. Injuries were found in the body as the police said that he was murdered. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism