Missing man found murdered in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI

29 August 2021 23:20 IST

The body of an auditor from Chennai who was recently reported missing in Krishnagiri was found murdered and buried near Samalpatti here.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Janaranjan Pradhan (48), an auditor from Velacherry, Chennai. Janaranjan along with his colleague Krishnakumar had travelled to Vellore on August 26 for business purposes. Sabarish, another colleague of the deceased followed them in a second car. While returning, he had reportedly phoned his wife Poornima and told her that he would be travelling to Krishnagiri the next day.

On August 27, Poornima tried to call Janaranjan but his phone was switched off. Poornima also contacted Sabarish and Krishnakumar but they did not give convincing replies. On August 28, Poornima filed a man-missing complaint with the Krishnagiri town police.

Police conducted inquiries with Sabarish and Krishnakumar and found that the duo had killed Janaranjan following financial dispute and buried him at a farm near Samalpatti.

A team led by Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi exhumed the body by Sunday evening. The body was sent to government hospital for autopsy. Police have arrested six persons in connection with the case.