Missing man found dead in Salem

February 10, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Salem

A 38-year-old man who went missing was found dead in a lake on Friday.

According to the police, Gurumoorthy (38), of Dadagapatti, was a medical representative. He left his house on Thursday but did not return.

His relatives searched for him and lodged a missing person complaint with the Annathanapatti police.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a body was found in a lake at Veeranam, and on information, police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. The deceased was identified as Gurumoorthy.

The police sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police suspect that he ended his life due to debts. The deceased is survived by wife and a son.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)