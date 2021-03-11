Missing man case takes new turn

The investigation by the Vadakkipalayam police into the missing of a youth took a new turn after his friend claimed to have pushed him into the Contour Canal of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) near Anamalai.
Though the police conducted extensive search in the contour canal based on the man’s statement, they could not trace the missing person – A. Prasath alias Purushothamman of Athiyur near Vadakkipalayam.
As per the complaint lodged by Prasath’s mother Sathyapriya, her son went missing on March 7. Before leaving the house, Prasath had told her that he was going to meet a friend at Anamalai to buy a horse.
The police questioned Prasath’s friend based on the woman’s statement and he claimed to have pushed his friend into a PAP contour canal following an argument.
Though the police team led by Vadakkipalayam inspector Vijayan and sub-inspector Rajendraprasad conducted searches, the youth was not traced.
“The searches were conducted based on the claim of Prasath’s friend and circumstantial evidences,” said the inspector and added that the police were yet to confirm whether he indeed pushed Prasath into the canal.
The officer said that the case registered by the police in connection with the man missing was yet to be altered.
