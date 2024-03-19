Missing lorry driver found murdered

March 19, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - ERODE

A 32-year-old lorry driver who was missing for the past month was found murdered by his friends and buried in Sathyamangalam here on Tuesday.

On February 24, N. Viki, also known as Vignesh, left his home in Vadakkupettai but did not return. Initially, his parents believed he had gone to work and would be back soon. However, they later discovered that his mobile phone was switched off and became concerned. On March 13, they reported him missing to the Sathyamangalam police. The police registered a case and began inquiries with six of his friends, who gave suspicious answers. Further inquiries revealed that they had murdered him and buried the body at Kasikadu area.

The body was exhumed in the presence of revenue officials and a team of doctors performed an autopsy on the spot. The body was found in a decomposed state and efforts are on to identify the body. Further inquiry is on.

