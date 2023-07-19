Missing Dharmapuri boy, found dead in overhead tank, was sexually assaulted, say police; arrest teen relative

July 19, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

A six-year-old boy, whose body was retrieved from an unused overhead tank on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Puliyampatty panchayat in Dharmapuri district a day after he was reported missing, was sexually assaulted before he was murdered, according to the police.

The boy, a class 2 student of a village in Pulthikarai Post, was reported missing by his family on the evening of Monday, July 17, 2023, minutes after he was sighted playing in the neighbourhood. Following a complaint by the family, the Krishnapuram police had issued a missing notice for the boy.

Late on the evening of the following day, the child’s body was found inside an unused water tank, his limbs tied with wire. The body was hauled up from the 30,000-metre dry overhead tank and was found to have head injuries from the drop.

According to initial accounts from the police, a suspect M. Prakash (18) a relative of the child, was detained after he was found to be the boy’s play companion for the past several days, and was last seen in the company of the victim.

After a night-long interrogation, according to the FIR, Prakash had admitted to sexually assaulting the child. The child was promised ice cream and was walked up to the abandoned overhead tank in the neighbouring Puliampatty panchayat. At the tank, the boy was gagged and his limbs tied up, before the accused Prakash had sexually assaulted him. Later, fearing that the child would expose him, Prakash had strangled him and rolled his body into the tank, the FIR states.

Family protests

Earlier on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, relatives of the victim had blockaded the road near the Krishnapuram police station claiming that there were more people involved in the murder. They were led by Paapireddipatti MLA of the AIADMK, A. Govindasamy. However the police warned of action against the protesters, citing that there was a confession from the accused person.

Superintendent of Police Stephen Jesubatham also inspected the spot and is monitoring the case. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr.Jesubathan said, there was a single accused person in the case and he was being remanded.