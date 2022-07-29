Missing class 7 boy found dead in pond in Erode

July 29, 2022 18:17 IST

A 12-year-old boy who had gone missing was found dead in a pond in the city on Friday.

The victim, M. Hemachandran of Thendral Nagar in Villarasampatti, went to the school at Manickampalayam on Thursday morning. But, he did not return home in the evening. Search by his parents and relatives to trace him proved futile. Teachers said that he left after school hours. They lodged a complaint with the Erode North Police, who registered a missing case.

In the evening, people noticed school uniform near the pond at Karuvilparai Valasu and alerted the police. Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel entered the lake and searched for the boy. Later, they found the body which was shifted to the District Headquarters and Hospital.

Preliminary inquiries pointed out that the boy went for swimming and drowned.