Missed call facility for new Indane LPG connection

Coimbatore

11 August 2021 23:43 IST

The Indian Oil Corporation announced that it has extended its missed call facility to avail new Indane liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connection to all domestic customers.

A press release said that prospective customers can give a missed call to 84549 55555 to avail a new LPG connection. Earlier, the missed call facility for LPG refill booking was introduced for Indane customers in January this year. IOC Chairman S.M. Vaidya launched the nationwide scheme on August 9, according to the release.

