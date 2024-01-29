ADVERTISEMENT

Misreading of navigation app leaves car stuck in a flight of stairs in Gudalur

January 29, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar

The car that got stuck in a bridle path after taking a wrong turn in Gudalur on Sunday.

The occupants of a luxury car were in for a shock on Sunday as a misreading of the navigation app they were relying on left them stuck on a flight of stairs along a bridle path used by pedestrians to get across Gudalur town.

The police said that the occupants of the car were returning home from the Nilgiris when they got stuck in traffic. While trying to find alternative routes to their destination, they were said to have worked out a shortcut which, they believed, would be navigable.

“While the technology they were using did not point them towards the bridle path, they thought that there was a shortcut, unmindful of the fact that the street they were trying to navigate was a walking path – a feature of the Nilgiris’ major towns used by pedestrians to reach important locations,” said a police constable who was called to the scene to extricate the vehicle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As the driver of the car was unable to reverse the vehicle on to the main road, a resident who had expertise in navigating the challenging roads of the Nilgiris managed to get it done.

The police said that they were continuing to create awareness among tourists on the need to keep to the main roads in Gudalur, Coonoor, Udhagamandalam and Kotagiri.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US