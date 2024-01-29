Misreading of navigation app leaves car stuck in a flight of stairs in Gudalur

January 29, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The occupants of a luxury car were in for a shock on Sunday as a misreading of the navigation app they were relying on left them stuck on a flight of stairs along a bridle path used by pedestrians to get across Gudalur town.

The police said that the occupants of the car were returning home from the Nilgiris when they got stuck in traffic. While trying to find alternative routes to their destination, they were said to have worked out a shortcut which, they believed, would be navigable.

“While the technology they were using did not point them towards the bridle path, they thought that there was a shortcut, unmindful of the fact that the street they were trying to navigate was a walking path – a feature of the Nilgiris’ major towns used by pedestrians to reach important locations,” said a police constable who was called to the scene to extricate the vehicle.

As the driver of the car was unable to reverse the vehicle on to the main road, a resident who had expertise in navigating the challenging roads of the Nilgiris managed to get it done.

The police said that they were continuing to create awareness among tourists on the need to keep to the main roads in Gudalur, Coonoor, Udhagamandalam and Kotagiri.