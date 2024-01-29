GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Misreading of navigation app leaves car stuck in a flight of stairs in Gudalur

January 29, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar
The car that got stuck in a bridle path after taking a wrong turn in Gudalur on Sunday.

The car that got stuck in a bridle path after taking a wrong turn in Gudalur on Sunday.

The occupants of a luxury car were in for a shock on Sunday as a misreading of the navigation app they were relying on left them stuck on a flight of stairs along a bridle path used by pedestrians to get across Gudalur town.

The police said that the occupants of the car were returning home from the Nilgiris when they got stuck in traffic. While trying to find alternative routes to their destination, they were said to have worked out a shortcut which, they believed, would be navigable.

“While the technology they were using did not point them towards the bridle path, they thought that there was a shortcut, unmindful of the fact that the street they were trying to navigate was a walking path – a feature of the Nilgiris’ major towns used by pedestrians to reach important locations,” said a police constable who was called to the scene to extricate the vehicle.

As the driver of the car was unable to reverse the vehicle on to the main road, a resident who had expertise in navigating the challenging roads of the Nilgiris managed to get it done.

The police said that they were continuing to create awareness among tourists on the need to keep to the main roads in Gudalur, Coonoor, Udhagamandalam and Kotagiri.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.