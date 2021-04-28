Mismatches crop up in COVID-19 deaths data

COIMBATORE

28 April 2021 23:25 IST

In what appears to be a glimpse of possible irregularities in the data related to COVID-19 cases across the State, glaring mismatches have cropped up in the death toll in Coimbatore district.

Cross-checking of COVID-19 related data shared by the district administration with the data shared by the State Health Department in the daily bulletin have shown mismatches in death toll. It was also found that the media bulletin has been listing COVID-19 deaths days after their actual dates.

As per the daily statement issued by the District Public Relations Office (DPRO), four people died of COVID-19 in Coimbatore district between April 20 and 26. However, the bulletin issued by the Health Department reported eight COVID-19 deaths (all at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital). According to district administration, a total of 46 private healthcare facilities, two government medical colleges, including CMCH, and government hospitals are treating COVID-19 patients in the district.

On several days, the DPRO release did not list any COVID-19 deaths whereas the Health Department bulletin reported deaths due to the disease at CMCH alone.

Similarly, when the DPRO release listed three deaths on Monday (April 26), the Health Department reported only one death of a 29-year-old man at CMCH, that too on Tuesday’s bulletin. The man had died of the disease at CMCH at 5.30 a.m. on April 26.

Late reporting of deaths by the Health Department in its bulletins was very evident as a death reported at CMCH on April 21 was listed on April 26.

The district’s total death toll was also different in DPRO release (717) and in the bulletin (719) as of Wednesday.

An official from the Health Department said that the deaths are reported late in the bulletin due to the time taken for verification. Also, deaths that occur after preparing the DPRO release and the report which is sent to Chennai for bulletin in the evening are reflected in the coming days.