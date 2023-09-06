ADVERTISEMENT

Miscreants set tractor on fire in Namakkal

September 06, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Mangled remains of a tractor that was gutted at Jedarpalayam in Namakkal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 A tractor parked at a farm at Jedarpalayam in Paramathi Velur Taluk was reportedly set on fire by miscreants here in the early hours of Wednesday. 

Land owner Subramani informed the police that he had parked his tractor in the land at Pallapalayam on Tuesday. At 3 a.m. he found the vehicle on fire and he doused the fire. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for Salem Range, S. Rajeswari, and Superintendent of Police S. Rajesh Kannan, inspected the spot and held inquiries.

It may be noted that tension escalated in the area since the rape and murder of a woman in Jedarpalayam in March this year, in which a 17-year-old boy was arrested. Incidents such as setting fire to jaggery manufacturing units, tractors, hurling petrol bombs at houses and miscreants cutting down banana trees were reported amid tight police security in the area.

