Miscreants open fake social media accounts in Salem Corporation Commissioner’s name

The Salem Cyber Crime police have launched a search for unidentified persons who opened fake social media accounts in Salem Corporation Commissioner Ranjeet Singh’s name.

The accused had opened fake accounts in the name of Mr. Ranjeet Singh and used his photos. Through the fake account, they had requested money from some officials. Following this, the Commissioner alerted the Salem City Police officials. The Cyber Crime police are taking steps to block the fake accounts, and are on the lookout for the persons who opened the accounts.