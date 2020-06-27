Coimbatore

Miscreants hurl bottles at DMK functionary’s residence

Miscreants allegedly hurled glass bottles at a DMK functionary’s residence at Kovaipudur on Thursday night.

Police said that M. Muthusamy, the DMK Coimbatore West District in-charge, found the broken glass pieces in his residence on Friday morning, but no major damages were reported. Kuniyamuthur police are investigating.

Special Correspondent adds: The Coimbatore unit of the DMK has condemned the attack on Mr. Muthusamy’s house.

In a statement, Coimbatore east secretary and MLA N. Karthik, said the party suspected that the house was targeted because the party and its leaders in the district continue to expose the misdeeds of the ruling AIADMK government, particularly that of Minister S.P. Velumani. The CCTV footage collected from Mr. Muthusamy’s neighbour’s house in Gokulam Colony, Kovaipudur, showed that persons who were on a motorcycle had flung the bottles. The party had lodged a complaint with the police.

