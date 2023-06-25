Miscreants cut down over 1,800 arecanut plants in Namakkal

June 25, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

Miscreants cut down over 1,800 arecanut trees on a farmland at Chinnamaruthur in Namakkal district on Sunday.

Soundarajan (60), a farmer and resident of Pothanur near Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district, had taken a two-acre farm for lease at Chinnamaruthur, near Jedarpalayam, and planted arecanut trees a few months ago.

On Sunday morning, the local villagers found over 1,800 trees cut down on the land and alerted Soundarajan and the Jedarpalayam police. On information, Namakkal District Superintendent of Police S. Rajesh Kannan also visited the spot and held inquiries. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, information spread that this was connected to the Jedarpalayam incident that happened on May 13 where unidentified persons set fire to sheds where migrant workers were staying. After that incident, on May 18, it was found that miscreants had cut down over 600 banana trees at Jedarpalayam.

However, police sources said that in the past incidents, properties belonging to two particular caste people were targeted. Chinnamaruthur was located seven km from Jedarpalayam, and the person named Soundarajan belonged to a different caste.

Mr. Kannan said there was no connection between the two incidents. “We suspect personal motive behind this incident and are investigating,” he said.

