Miscreants burn tyres in front of three temples in Coimbatore

Unidentified persons set fire to old tyres and junk in front of three temples in Coimbatore late on Friday, causing minor damage and triggering agitations from pro-Hindu organisations.
The vandalism was reported in front of Mahaliamman temple on NH Road at Five Corner junction, at the Vinayagar temple in front of Coimbatore railway station and at another Vinayagar temple in Nallampalayam.
In all the incidents, miscreants set ablaze tyres and clothes in front of the temples, causing minor damage.
A trident in front of the Mahaliamman temple was found bent, and the remains of burnt tyres were also found on its premises. Visuals from a surveillance camera close to Mahaliamman temple showed a man collecting old tyres in front of a nearby puncture shop, and setting them ablaze in front of the temple.
G. Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Coimbatore city police, said that investigations were under way to trace the miscreants who attempted to vandalise the temples at Five Corner junction and the one in front of the railway station. The Coimbatore rural police are investigating the vandalism attempt reported in front of the temple at Nallampapalaym.
On Friday, a statue of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy at Sundarapauram in Coimbatore was found splashed with a saffron-coloured liquid. A member of Bharat Sena, a fringe right wing organisation, surrendered before the police claiming responsibility for the incident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath