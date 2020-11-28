Mirra Group to expand across south India

Coimbatore-based Mother Mirra Group, which has coffee plantations in Coorg, plans to expand its retail presence across south Indian market by the end of next March.

Sundar Subramaniam, managing director of Mother Mirra Group, told The Hindu on Friday that Mirras Coffee products were currently available in retail markets in Chennai and Coimbatore. “The coffee is from a single estate and is processed completely in-house, which makes it a premium product,” he said.

The group ventured into online business early this year and sold cardamom and pepper from its estate, apart from coffee. It also sold honey, cold-pressed oil, tea, and dry fruits and planned to launch coconut milk and virgin coconut oil.

Mr. Subramaniam said the company saw higher traction for online sales since the lockdown came into effect. With a slump in institutional sales because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the company wanted to focus on retail sales - online and offline. “We are planning to expand across south India - Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. We are looking for stockists and distributors. We want to have a pan India presence and online sales is also increasing rapidly,” he said.

The company also planned to launch coffee-selling kiosks, mainly in institutions. “We want to have about 100 kiosks next financial year and these will include stalls at airports too,” he said.