Two minors, who had escaped from a government juvenile home in Chengalpattu earlier this month, died after the two-wheeler they rode rammed the median of a road over bridge at Pollachi in Coimbatore district on Monday night. According to police, the accident took place around 11 p.m. when the victims, both aged 17, were escaping in a stolen two-wheeler, after attempting a chain snatching. The duo, hailing from Palani and Manachanallur, died on the spot after the two-wheeler rammed the median of the bridge near NGM College on Pollachi - Palakkad Road. The bodies were shifted to the Government Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, where the autopsy was performed on Tuesday. The police said the two boys and three others had escaped from a government home for juveniles in conflict with law in Chengalpattu on the night of July 5. They came to Coimbatore and allegedly stole a two-wheeler from the city two days ago. The Pollachi west police said the two juveniles attempted to snatch the chain of a woman within the limits of the Pollachi east police station on Monday night. The accident took place when they were escaping after the bid. The bodies of the two juveniles were handed over to their relatives after the post-mortem on Tuesday. The police are trying to trace the identity of two others who were accompanying the duo in another two-wheeler.