Minor’s distress call halts child marrige in Krishnagiri

A 16-year-old girl was rescued by the ChildLine after a distress call from her here on Monday. The girl was kept locked up after a forced marriage to her cousin by her parents in Savulur.

Speaking to The Hindu from the Child Welfare Office, the girl said her forced marriage that took place on Friday early morning, could not be stopped despite anonymous complaints to the ChildLine last Tuesday. My friends called 1098 and alerted them. The police came home in uniform along with ChildLine and asked her parents to produce their daughter. The girl, who was kept in the custody of her paternal aunt, to whose son she was forcibly married off, was brought to her parents home at the instance of the ChildLine. “They asked me infront of everyone if I was going to be married off and I could not reveal anything because I was scared. My uncle warned me that he would murder me if I opened my mouth,” said the girl.

The parents were asked to sign a bond to the officials that there would be no such child marriage. However, the marriage did take place the following morning on Friday.

On Monday, when nobody was around, the girl took the help of a neighbour, who lent her his phone and the ChildLine was once again called. “This morning there was no one around and I gathered the courage to call 1098,” she said.

“I want to become an airhostess. I want to study. All I did was to tell my father of my crush for a boy, and he hit me and said he was going to marry me off or I should die,” says the girl, who wanted to study from a shelter.

The District Social Welfare Officer is the nodal officer under the Child Marriage Act, and it is they who will have to file a complaint against a family to register an FIR, said G.Kalaivani, Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee(CWC), Krishnagiri.

We have asked them to come for a meeting and in the meantime, the girl will be housed in a CWC home. We will have to see if a school transfer can be done, since the girl is in Class XII, says the CWC chairperson.

When contacted, the District Social Welfare Officer Vijayalakshmi said, “we will ask the girl herself to file a complaint to register a FIR against those responsible for the marriage.”