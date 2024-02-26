ADVERTISEMENT

Minors arrested for sexual assault in Salem

February 26, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem rural police arrested two minors for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on Sunday.

According to the police, a 17-year-old boy, a resident of Kadaiyampatti locality, promised to marry a 17-year-old Dalit girl of the same locality and sexually assaulted the girl on May 5, 2023. The boy’s friend, a 16-year-old, recorded the act on his mobile phone and uploaded the video on social media, where it went viral. Following this, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the Deevattipatti police. On Sunday, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, arrested the two, and lodged them at Borstal School.

