Minority communities subjected to “tactful cheating” by DMK, says Palaniswami

November 29, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - COIMBATORE

Minority communities in the State have been subjected to “grave injustice” through “tactful cheating” by the DMK regime, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami charged in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

“After the DMK assumed power by claiming to be saviour of minorities, not a single Christian could avail the airfare subsidy benefit for pilgrimage to Jerusalem initiated by the AIADMK regime under the rule of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa,” Mr. Palaniswami claimed. It was under the erstwhile AIADMK regime that the subsidy benefit on air travel was enhanced from ₹28,000 to ₹38,000, he said, speaking at the Christmas celebration organised by Tamil Nadu Orunginaindha Christhuva Kootamaippu at rural Karumathampatti.

Government-aided Christian institutions are facing trouble due to interference by the government through withholding appointments and sanction for posts, resulting in hardships to the students.

The minority communities in the State will not forget the truck DMK had with the BJP in 1999, he said. “The DMK abandons ideals when it comes to enjoying power, and stands exposed,” the former CM said, while expressing hope that the minority communities will henceforth take the right recourse.

Claiming that the AIADMK accords paramount importance for ‘right to worship’, he said it will fulfil the demands of the Christians, including re-opening of all the closed churches and sanctioning land for cemetries.

The DMK was indulging in “brazen falsehood” by claiming fulfilment of all its 520 election promises after having kept its promise only on a few instances, Mr. Palaniswami said. He alleged that the DMK caused embarrassment to women beneficiaries of free bus travel by asking them to furnish details about their castes. The compulsion imposed on the women beneficiaries to avail the benefit of free travel by boarding only the buses painted in pink (assigned for the scheme) instead of permitting them to travel in all buses was nothing short of a farce.

The DMK government is found wanting in addressing the spread of dengue, and was lagging behind on several fronts, Mr. Palaniswami said while listing the national-level achievements registered by the AIADMK regime through the departments of Social Welfare, Local Bodies, Electricity and Education, he alleged.

The DMK, by accepting the handing over of Katchatheevu on a platter to Sri Lanka, became the cause for the sufferings of the Christian fisher community, the former CM said.

Quoting from the Bible in the context of Christmas celebration, Mr. Palaniswami said the darkness (alluding to DMK regime) will end and the light (AIADMK) will emerge, urging the Christian and other minority communities to support the AIADMK emphatically for victory in all the 40 Lok Sabha seats, including the Puducherry segment, so as to make sure the demands for their rights will resonate in the Parliament.

Former Minister S.P. Velumani said an awakening among Christians about who their real saviours were was palpable.

Representatives of the organising committee expressed annoyance on the occasion over what they described as the attempt by the State government to call off the Christmas celebration by exerting pressure through the Police department.

