Minorities Welfare Director inspects anganwadis in Coimbatore
Minorities Welfare Director S. Sureshkumar on Friday inspected anganwadi centres in Mettur, Ganesapuram, Konavaikalpalayam and on Eswaran Chettiar Street in Wards 99 and 100, said a release from the Coimbatore Corporation.
The civic body was constructing the four centres at ₹ 15 lakh each. The release quoting Mr. Sureshkumar said under the Central Government’s Prime Minister Jan Vikas Karyakaram (PMJVK) scheme, the Corporation had taken up construction of anganwadi centres and a public toilet with compound wall for ₹ 1.25 crore.
The officer had urged the Corporation to complete the construction in time. South Zone Chairperson R. Dhanalakshmi, District Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Officer M. Amsaveni and a few others were present during the inspection.
