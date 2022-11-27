Minorities should be aware of government schemes: Peter Alphonse

November 27, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - ERODE

Chairman of the State Minorities Commission, S. Peter Alphonse said that people from minority communities should be aware of various government schemes being implemented for them and asked them to avail of the benefits.

Mr. Alphonse conducted a review meeting at the Collectorate here recently in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, Member Secretary D. Ravichandran, MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa, members and officials. He received petitions from minority people and distributed welfare assistance to 71 persons.

Mr. Alphonse said that many people from the minority communities had sought construction of new places of worship and wanted the existing places of worship to function without any disturbances. He said that the State government was implementing various schemes for their benefit, including individual loans, small loans for self-help groups, education loans, financial support to purchase milch cows and autos. “People should be aware of these schemes and benefit out of it for their economic development,” he added.