Coimbatore

Minor girl sexually assaulted

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons including a juvenile in Vepanapalli here. The juvenile was arrested.

The girl, a class XI student in a government school, was talking to the juvenile accused, also a class XI student from another school in Vepanapalli, at the bus stand on February 22 morning.

Raja (26) of Jodugathur and Manjunath (22) of Thimmachandiran, both friends of the juvenile, came there and volunteered to get cold drinks for all of them. They allegedly spiked the drink given to the girl with alcohol. The trio took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her. The girl informed her mother of the incident and a complaint was lodged with the Vepanapalli police station.

Based on an inquiry by Krishangiri all women’s police station, a case was registered. The juvenile was arrested and remanded in a juvenile home at Omalur in Salem. The police are on the lookout for Raja and Manjunath.

