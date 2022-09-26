Minor girl found dead under suspicious circumstances at home in Salem

A 17-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Karipatti near here on Monday morning, hours after her mother attempted to end her life.

According to the police, the girl eloped with a 22-year-old youth of the same locality last month. Based on her parents’ complaint, the police rescued the girl and arrested the youth under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded him in prison.

The girl was lodged in a government home, and was sent home on Saturday.

On Sunday midnight, the girl’s mother tried to end her life. Neighbours rushed the woman to a private hospital and the girl was alone in the home. On Monday morning, while her father returned home, he found her dead.

Alleging that the parents had murdered the girl, the relatives of the jailed youth staged a protest near her house.‘

On information, Karipatti police visited the spot and held talks with the protesting people. They assured them that action would be taken based on the girl’s postmortem report. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.