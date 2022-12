December 12, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Salem

A minor fire occurred at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Sunday night. Around 9 p.m., hospital staff noticed fire from snapped electric wires at the maintenance room near the old maternity ward.and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. The staff immediately turned off the power in the area. The fire fighters and the staff extinguished the fire. Electricians at the hospital replaced the wires, and after an hour, power supply was restored.