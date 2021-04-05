Minor clash breaks out between AIADMK, DMK cadres

As the election campaign drew to a close on Sunday, a minor clash broke out between the AIADMK and DMK cadres at Karumbukkadai within city police limits, causing minor injuries to those on either side.

According to police sources, hundreds of people gathered at a DMK campaign meeting at Karumbukkadai at around 6 p.m.

At that time, the vehicle of AIADMK’s Thondamuthur candidate S.P. Velumani crossed the location, during which a section of the DMK cadre allegedly shouted slogans against the AIADMK. This resulted in a physical altercation that left a few of the cadres from both parties injured and they were rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

A verbal altercation also ensued on the hospital premises, according to the sources. Kuniamuthur police are investigating.

Similarly, tension prevailed for some time at Vadavalli within Coimbatore North constituency as cadres of DMK and AIADMK conducted their final campaign at the same location at around 6 p.m.

Workers of both the parties raised slogans against each other. The police intervened and held talks, following which the cadres dispersed.