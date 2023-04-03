ADVERTISEMENT

Minor boy, uncle arrested for man’s murder near Aliyar in Coimbatore

April 03, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The incident occurred when the deceased man picked up a quarrel with his wife in an inebriated condition

The Hindu Bureau

The Aliyar police in Coimbatore district on Sunday, April 2, 2023, arrested a minor boy and his maternal uncle, on charges of murdering the former’s father. The police said a 16-year-old boy from Sirkazhi in Nagapattinam district and his maternal uncle R. Vijayakumar, 33, from Nallurpalayam near Panruti in Cuddalore district were arrested for murdering V. Vijayakanth, aged 52.

According to the police, Vijayakanth, his wife V. Bhagyalakshmi, 40, their son, and Vijayakumar started working in a brick kiln in Jallipatti panchayat near Aliyar one year ago.

The police said Vijayakanth became an alcoholic and he used to quarrel with his wife under the influence of alcohol. Vijayakanth came to the workers’ quarters on premises of the brick kiln in an inebriated condition around 10 p.m. on Saturday. When he began to quarrel with his wife, their son and Vijayakumar tried to pacify him.

However, according to the police, Vijayakanth dragged a sickle and threatened his son and brother-in-law. The boy and his uncle assaulted Vijayakanth using a coconut frond and a stone. The duo also allegedly pushed Vijayakanth whose head hit on a coconut trunk and died on the spot, the police said. The body was shifted to the Government Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, for post-mortem. 

The Aliyar police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by Bhagyalakshmi and arrested the minor boy and his uncle for the murder on Sunday. 

