ADVERTISEMENT

Minor boy arrested for robbing youth lured through gay dating app in Coimbatore

Published - June 23, 2024 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a minor boy and are on the lookout for his accomplice for allegedly robbing a man of his two-wheeler, cash and mobile phone, by luring him through a dating app near Thudiyalur in Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested has been identified as a 17-year-old boy from Musiri in Tiruchi district, a student of an ITI at GN Mills. The minor was arrested based on a complaint lodged by R. Manikandan (25), who hails from Sikkadu in Kallakurichi district.

Four men lure youth using dating app, rob of cash and mobile in Coimbatore

According to the police, the complainant works in a motor pump manufacturing company at Thudiyalur and he has been residing at GN Mills.

ADVERTISEMENT

He got acquainted with one Ayyappan of Tirunelveli district through a gay dating app. Ayyapppan contacted the complainant over the phone on June 17 and asked him to come to the ground of an educational institution at Cheran Nagar near GN Mills. As the complainant reached the spot around 7.30 p.m., Ayyappan and the minor boy robbed him off his mobile phone, motorcycle and ₹5,300, by threatening him with a broken beer bottle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Gang uses gay dating app for robbery in Coimbatore, three held

Manikandan did not lodge a complaint after the incident and the accused continued to demand money from him. He lodged a complaint with the Thudiyalur police on Saturday, following repeated demand for money, based on which the police registered a case and arrested the minor boy the same day. The police recovered the stolen motorcycle from the minor boy, who was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

A police team was continuing the hunt for Ayyappan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US