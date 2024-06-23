The police have arrested a minor boy and are on the lookout for his accomplice for allegedly robbing a man of his two-wheeler, cash and mobile phone, by luring him through a dating app near Thudiyalur in Coimbatore.

The arrested has been identified as a 17-year-old boy from Musiri in Tiruchi district, a student of an ITI at GN Mills. The minor was arrested based on a complaint lodged by R. Manikandan (25), who hails from Sikkadu in Kallakurichi district.

According to the police, the complainant works in a motor pump manufacturing company at Thudiyalur and he has been residing at GN Mills.

He got acquainted with one Ayyappan of Tirunelveli district through a gay dating app. Ayyapppan contacted the complainant over the phone on June 17 and asked him to come to the ground of an educational institution at Cheran Nagar near GN Mills. As the complainant reached the spot around 7.30 p.m., Ayyappan and the minor boy robbed him off his mobile phone, motorcycle and ₹5,300, by threatening him with a broken beer bottle.

Manikandan did not lodge a complaint after the incident and the accused continued to demand money from him. He lodged a complaint with the Thudiyalur police on Saturday, following repeated demand for money, based on which the police registered a case and arrested the minor boy the same day. The police recovered the stolen motorcycle from the minor boy, who was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

A police team was continuing the hunt for Ayyappan.