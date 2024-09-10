Minor boy arrested for chain snatching near Coimbatore

The police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on charges of snatching a gold chain of an elderly woman near Coimbatore on Monday.

The police said that the boy, a native of Bihar, was working as a helper for an elderly couple, Sivasankar and Parvathy, who recently moved to a house at R.R. Avenue at Pannimadai near Thadagam.

The boy snatched a 10 sovereign gold chain, which the elderly woman was wearing, around 5.30 p.m. on Monday and ran away from the house. The couple immediately alerted the Thadagam police about the incident.

A police team headed by Sub-Inspector E. Jeyaprakash launched a search for the boy and examined visuals from surveillance cameras in the locality.

The police apprehended the boy within three hours and recovered the chain from him. The arrested boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The police have appealed to the public to verify the background of unknown persons before appointing them for jobs at houses.

