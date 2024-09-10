GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minor boy arrested for chain snatching near Coimbatore

Published - September 10, 2024 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on charges of snatching a gold chain of an elderly woman near Coimbatore on Monday.

The police said that the boy, a native of Bihar, was working as a helper for an elderly couple, Sivasankar and Parvathy, who recently moved to a house at R.R. Avenue at Pannimadai near Thadagam.

The boy snatched a 10 sovereign gold chain, which the elderly woman was wearing, around 5.30 p.m. on Monday and ran away from the house. The couple immediately alerted the Thadagam police about the incident.

A police team headed by Sub-Inspector E. Jeyaprakash launched a search for the boy and examined visuals from surveillance cameras in the locality.

The police apprehended the boy within three hours and recovered the chain from him. The arrested boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The police have appealed to the public to verify the background of unknown persons before appointing them for jobs at houses.

Published - September 10, 2024 06:03 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.