Minor boy arrested for assault, theft of car near Coimbatore

January 08, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Saravanampatti police have arrested one of the two teenagers who posed as buyers and robbed a 30-year-old man of his car after assaulting him at Ganapathy Maanagar in Coimbatore on January 4. 

The police said that the assault and theft were committed by two 17-year-old boys from Mettupalayam.

The two had approached B. Venkatesh of Vetri Vinayagar Kovil Street at Ganapathy Maanagar on the pretext of seeing his car that was listed on an online classifieds for sale. After contacting Mr. Venkatesh over phone, the two teenagers came to his residence on a two-wheeler to see the car on January 4 evening. They took a test drive and one of them told Mr. Venkatesh that he wanted to show the car to his brother, too.

The boys assaulted Mr. Venkatesh, who runs a car accessories store here, when he was driving the car to a mall at Saravanampatti as requested by them. They assaulted Mr. Venkatesh with a knife and took away the car.

“The boys, however, had left the two-wheeler on which they had come. The police team traced the owner of the two-wheeler and thus identified the accused. Of the two juvenile offenders, one was arrested on January 6. We are on the lookout for the second boy,” said Inspector of Police (crime) R. Senthilkumar.

The arrested minor boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to the observation home for juveniles at Lakshmi Mills Junction. 

