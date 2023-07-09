Minor boy among four-member gang nabbed for thefts, chain-snatching in Coimbatore

July 09, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST

COIMBATORE A minor boy was among four persons arrested by a special team formed to nab a gang involved in thefts and chain-snatching in Vadavalli and Thondamuthur areas.

The team perused the CCTV footages in the localities and the database of criminals to narrow down on the gang comprising Vanchinathan (20) of Bhavanisagar, Bijayarajan (19) of Punjaipuliampatti, Srikanth (20) of Kurumbapalayam, and a 16-year-old minor.

They were arrested from their hideout at Sathyamangalam. The minor boy was sent to observation home and the others were remanded in judicial custody.

Thirteen sovereign gold jewellery and five mobile phones were recovered from them.

