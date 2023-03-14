Minor arrested for woman’s murder in Namakkal

March 14, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Namakkal

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman near Jedarpalayam in Namakkal on Monday evening.

The police said that V. Nithya (27) of Karaipalayam was found dead near a pond in the locality on Saturday night. The Jedarpalayam police registered a case and formed special teams to investigate the case. Inquiries revealed that a 17-year-old boy from Karur district, who was working in a jaggery manufacturing unit in the locality, was involved in the murder. On Monday evening, the police arrested the boy and lodged him in the juvenile home in Salem.

The police said that the boy had tried to sexually assault her while she was alone near the pond. When she resisted, he attacked the woman and she died.