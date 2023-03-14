HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minor arrested for woman’s murder in Namakkal

March 14, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman near Jedarpalayam in Namakkal on Monday evening.

The police said that V. Nithya (27) of Karaipalayam was found dead near a pond in the locality on Saturday night. The Jedarpalayam police registered a case and formed special teams to investigate the case. Inquiries revealed that a 17-year-old boy from Karur district, who was working in a jaggery manufacturing unit in the locality, was involved in the murder. On Monday evening, the police arrested the boy and lodged him in the juvenile home in Salem.

The police said that the boy had tried to sexually assault her while she was alone near the pond. When she resisted, he attacked the woman and she died.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.