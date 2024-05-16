ADVERTISEMENT

Minor among three arrested for murder of Bihar youth

Published - May 16, 2024 06:21 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A police team on Thursday arrested three persons, including a juvenile boy, for stabbing migrant worker Akash Kumar (22) of Bihar to death at Kaniyhyampoondi near Tiruppur, on Tuesday night. The assailants have been identified as Praveen Kumar, Pandiarajan and a 16-year-old boy.

Akash Kumar, employed in a garment company at Vanjipalayam, was murdered while he was returning to his residence after work. The accused, who had come on a two-wheeler, had confronted Akash Kumar and stabbed him when he refused to part with his mobile phone.

The accused had fled the spot after Akash Kumar raised an alarm. The worker, however, died at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, where he was rushed by co-workers. Akash Kumar’s death had triggered a protest by co-workers who demanded early arrest of the assailants.

Special teams tracked the accused based on mobile phone signals and CCTV camera footage. A police team pinned them down at their hideout in Samundipuram.

Praveen Kumar and Pandiarajan were already involved in cases of waylaying, police sources said. The Thirumuruganpooondi police had the accused remanded in judicial custody.

