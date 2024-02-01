Minor among three arrested for assault of Assamese youth in Coimbatore

February 01, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

Three persons including a minor boy were arrested by the Race Course police for reportedly assaulting an Assamese youth at Srirampuram.

Tharunkumar (19) and Surya (19) were remanded in judicial custody, and the minor boy was sent to the Government Observation Home.

Woman robbed of jewellery

A woman was relieved of her over 10 sovereign jewellery at knife point by an unidentified intruder at her residence in Srinagar in Periyanaickenpalayam limits. The intruder had fled after gagging and tying up Malliga (57) to a chair.

The Periyanaickenpalayam police registered a case and had her admitted to a hospital. CCTV footages in the neighbourhood were being examined, police sources said.

College student injured in fall from hostel building

A student of a private engineering college at K.G. Chavadi reportedly sustained grievous injuries in a fall from the second floor of the hostel building. Ramakrishna Prasad belonging to Gundur in Andhra Pradesh was said to have slipped from the height. He has been admitted to a private hospital.

Four arrested for illegal sale of explosives onine

Four persons reportedly involved in a shady online sale of explosives have been arrested by the Rathinapuri Police under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (deceiving and acquiring property.

Harshad (33), Hidayathullah (36), Vincent Robin (38) and Sanwar Sathaf (51) were arrested for reportedly deceiving a farmer of ₹2.08 lakh after promising him delivery of fertilizer.

The police team investigating the case learnt that the arrested persons had stocked potassium chloride and blended it with bleaching powder for online sale of the mixture as explosives to gullible buyers.

Investigtion on into origin of fake notes

The Mettupalayam police have launched an investigation into the origin of a few fake currency notes that were detected when an employee of a private firm had gone to a bank to deposit an amount.

Three currency notes of ₹100 denomination and two of ₹50 denomination were detected as fake by the cashier. The despositor, Babu (36), had told the police that a sum of ₹26,100 meant for desposit constituted collections made by the firm he was working with.

