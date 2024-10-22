GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minivan catches fire at auto LPG station in Coimbatore

Published - October 22, 2024 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Flames and smoke emanating from a minivan that caught fire at an auto LPG station at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Tuesday. 

Flames and smoke emanating from a minivan that caught fire at an auto LPG station at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

A mini van caught fire when it stopped at an auto LPG station at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

A major tragedy was averted as the fuel station staff and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel intervened and doused the flames.

According to the police, a person, namely Jaffar Sadiq brought the vehicle to the fuel station for filling. As the minivan entered the fuel station, smoke started emanating from the vehicle and it caught fire. The driver managed to move the vehicle away from the LPG filling unit and got out before the fire spread.

The Fire and Rescue Services were alerted about the incident and the staff of the fuel station tried to douse the flames using portable fire extinguishers. However, the flames engulfed the minivan fully, before fire brigades from Coimbatore south reached the spot. They put out the fire, which lasted for about 30 minutes.

The police regulated the traffic along the road during the fire.

