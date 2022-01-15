Ministry of Road Transport to study widening of Coimbatore bypass

COIMBATORE

Widening of the 26.15 km stretch, from Neelambur junction to Madukkarai, into a four-lane road, has been a demand of the district for some time

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has called for consultants to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the widening of the Coimbatore bypass.

The consultant will prepare a DPR to establish the technical, economical and financial viability of widening of the road for 26.15 km, from Neelambur junction to Madukkarai, into a four-land stretch. It is currently a two-lane road. Those interested should submit the bid by next month.

The Union government had widened the road from Chengapalli to Walayar, except the 26 km Coimbatore bypass, and widening this stretch has been a demand of the district. Widening of the Chengapalli-Coimbatore-Walayar road for 54.83 km was taken up in 2010 at a cost of ₹850 crore.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said several detailed project reports are being taken up for road widening projects. But, the actual work does not take off in many cases. Widening of the Coimbatore bypass is a requirement and hence, the project should be taken up. This is a bottleneck stretch and has to be widened, he said.