Ministry of Road Transport to examine proposal for mini-flyovers on NH 544

Following a request made by K. Subbarayan, Tiruppur MP, to construct mini-flyovers at four places on Salem – Kochi National Highway 544 to prevent loss of lives, the Union Ministry has asked the Secretary of Road and Highways to examine the proposal and submit a report.

In November last, the MP in a letter to Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, had said that the 340-km-long highway connects Salem and Kochi and the 43-km stretch between Chengapalli and Bhavani in Erode district catered to very high vehicle traffic, especially trucks and local vehicles, due to its proximity to Coimbatore and Tiruppur. Heavy volume of traffic led to frequent accidents as over 100 persons lost their lives last year.

The MP had sought mini-flyovers at Perundurai – Kanjikovil – Kavindapadi junction, Perundurai – Pethampalayam – Kavindapadi junction, Perundurai – Thudupathi – Makkinamkombai and Kolathupalayam – Vijayamangalam junction. He had also asked for service lanes with automatic traffic enforcement systems to prevent accidents.

The Union Minister in a recent communication to the MP said that Secretary, Road Transport and Highways, has been asked to look into the proposal and submit a report.