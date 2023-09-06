Ministers unveil slew of projects in Coimbatore

September 06, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Following the directive of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, 27 completed projects worth ₹11.08 crore were inaugurated, foundation stones laid for 558 new projects worth ₹67.48 crore, and government welfare assistance provided to 703 beneficiaries worth ₹32.12 crore by Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru and Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Nehru said, “The daily drinking water requirement of Coimbatore is 288 MLD out of which only 214 MLD is received. The reason is that 27 MLD is taken from Pilloor-I, 105 MLD from Pilloor-II, 8 MLD from Aliyar, and 68 MLD from Siruvani reservoirs. Only 1.5 km of the pipeline work in the Pilloor-III drinking water scheme is left. Once this is completed in the first week of October, we will get 188 MLD of drinking water soon when it becomes operational. The Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister S. Duraimurugan had held talks with the Kerala government regarding Siruvani and Aliyar.”

The State allocated ₹265 crore to improve the damaged roads in the Coimbatore Corporation and currently 680 km of roads have been laid.

Director of Municipal Administration S. Sivarasu, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, MPs P.R. Natarajan and K. Shamugasundaram, and officials were present.