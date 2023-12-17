ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Velu inspect DMK conference arrangements in Salem

December 17, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected DMK state youth wing conference arrangements at Pethanaickenpalayam in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister for Public Works Department (PWD) E.V. Velu inspected the DMK State youth conference arrangements at Pethanaickenpalayam in Salem on Sunday evening.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the conference spot, Mr. Velu said the DMK’s youth wing had become strong due to the hard work of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. “While Mr. Stalin was youth wing secretary between 2006 and 2011, the first State youth wing conference was held in Tirunelveli. This is the second youth conference in Salem. The present youth wing secretary, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, had travelled to all 234 assembly constituencies and mobilised the State’s youth against NEET exams. For the past three months, work for the conference has been going on in full swing. “The DMK was created for Tamil people, and we have another leader (Udhayanidhi) to lead the DMK in the future,” Mr. Velu said.

Regarding the Modern Theatres issue, a statement was released two days before. “We instructed the officials to measure the roads across the State and to remove encroachment. Based on that, in Salem district, measuring works were in progress, when it was found that the highway property was encroached upon, and officials erected a boundary stone at the spot (the Modern Theatre Arch),” Mr. Velu added.

Later, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the conference spot along with Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru.

