Minister’s sudden inspection at Block Education Office in Krishnagiri

Published - October 09, 2024 10:38 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Uthangarai Block Education Office had a surprise visit from School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday.

The Education Department officials were taken in for surprise as the Minister informally dressed in a green t-shirt strolled in for inspections unannounced. As a first stop, Mr. Poyyamozhi inspected the inventory of school-bound articles. He later inspected the teachers’ complaints box at the office, read the petitions and sought information on the current status of the complaints.

Mr. Poyyamozhi later visited the government elementary school in the vicinity and inspected the reading abilities of the students by asking them to read letters in Tamil and English.

