Ministers receive petitions from public in Tiruppur

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj on Thursday accepted petitions from the residents of 13 wards in Tiruppur Corporation on various issues faced by them.

A release said the petitions were submitted at the grievances redress meetings held for Wards 42 to 52, and 55 and 56. Mr. Saminathan said the corporation would initiate action on the petitions after studying the issues. Appropriate instructions had already been issued on issues such as drinking water supply, maintenance of street lights, infrastructure-related problems, pensions and house site pattas, the released quoted Mr. Saminathan as saying.

The two Ministers also gave away welfare assistance worth ₹8.85 lakhs to 70 beneficiaries. District Collector S. Vineeth, Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati and Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj were present.