Ministers pay tribute to Tiruppur Kumaran

05 October 2021

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj paid tributes to freedom fighter Tiruppur Kumaran on his 118th birth anniversary here on Monday.

The Ministers, along with Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj and District Collector S. Vineeth, paid floral tributes to the bust in the memorial building near Tiruppur Railway Station in the city.

Mr. Saminathan told mediapersons he had received petitions regarding the construction of a memorial arch and roof for the Tiruppur Kumaran memorial pillar on Kumaran Road, where the freedom fighter was attacked by the police in 1932. These petitions will be taken to the attention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Saminathan said.

Following this, Mr. Saminathan and Ms. Kayalvizhi inaugurated the issuance of loan waiver certificates to farmers under the Department of Cooperation at the District Collectorate.

A release said that farm loans worth ₹ 529.9 crore were waived by the State government for 46,903 farmers in Tiruppur district. Among them, the loan waiver certificates were issued to 40,907 farmers on Monday in the district and the remaining certificates would be issued by the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies, according to the release.