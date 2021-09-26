Ministers pay tribute to lyricist Udumalai Narayana Kavi

Tiruppur

26 September 2021 00:23 IST

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj paid tributes to renowned lyricist Udumalai Narayana Kavi at the memorial house in Udumalpet, Tiruppur district to mark his birth anniversary on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Saminathan recalled that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi inaugurated the memorial house and the bust of Narayana Kavi at his village of Poolavadi near Udumalpet in 2001. The lyricist had been in close association with personalities such as Bharathidasan, Papanasam Sivan, Pattukottai Kalyanasundaram and Kannadasan during his lifetime. He wrote songs for nearly 75 Tamil films during his career including Parasakthi, Velaikkari and Sorgavaasal, the Minister said.

In line with honouring eminent freedom fighters from the State, the State government has recently announced a memorial house and statue worth ₹ 2.6 crore for Dhali Palayakkarar Malaiyandi Venkitupathi Ethalappar, who hailed from Dhali near Udumalpet, Mr. Saminathan said.

Advertising

Advertising