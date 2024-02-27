Ministers participate in former CM Karunanidhi’s centenary celebrations in Salem

February 27, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Salem

As part of the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru inaugurated a photo exhibition titled “Sculptor of Modern Tamil Nadu” at a marriage hall in Steel Plant Road, Salem, on Tuesday. Public Works Department Minister E.V. Velu, Higher Education Minister R.S. Rajakannappan, and Commercial Taxes and Registration Department Minister P. Moorthy were present during the function.

Speaking at the function, Minister Nehru said that Mr. Karunanidhi brought many big projects to the state, and its benefits have reached the common people. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday set up such a memorial for Mr. Karunanidhi that no other leader would get. Mr. Karunanidhi’s fame will endure for generations, Mr. Nehru added.

Modern Tamil Nadu is indebted to the former Chief Minister in several ways, said PWD Minister Velu. “It was in Salem that Mr. Karunanidhi began his career in the film industry. There was a time when the State faced severe water shortage, and through the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, Mr. Karunandhi ensured drinking water to every village. For the prosperity of farmers, he built various dams, and waived off farmer loans like no other Chief Minister in the country. He revolutionised education and provided universities and medical colleges in each district. He also created the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), provided free electricity for farmers and Tidel parks and was instrumental in taking Tamil Nadu towards the path of progress,” Mr. Velu added.

Higher Education Minister Rajakannappan credited the former Chief Minister with brightening the lives of the backward classes and downtrodden by providing reservations. “He also implemented many schemes for people from oppressed sections to attain higher positions. Youths should follow the path laid by Mr. Karunanidhi,” said Mr. Rajakannapan.

Commercial Taxes and Registration Department Minister Moorthy said Mr. Karunanidhi provided property rights for women, created women’s self-help groups and created economic progress by bringing in industries.

PWD principal secretary B. Chandra Mohan, MPs Pon. Gautam Sigamani, AKP. Chinraj, S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, S. Sathasivam, Salem City Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander and officials from the concerned department participated.

